Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 572 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.16. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.