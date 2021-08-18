Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 841 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 199.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 77,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

