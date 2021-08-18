Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,733.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,564.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

