Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 797 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Yandex by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,808 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,505,000 after acquiring an additional 143,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Yandex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,971,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yandex by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,350,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.34. Yandex has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $74.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

