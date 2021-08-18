Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 341 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after acquiring an additional 740,349 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,003,000 after acquiring an additional 459,181 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after acquiring an additional 240,730 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,381,000 after acquiring an additional 233,505 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.71. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45.
Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.
Henry Schein Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
