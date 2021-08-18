Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 341 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after acquiring an additional 740,349 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,003,000 after acquiring an additional 459,181 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after acquiring an additional 240,730 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,381,000 after acquiring an additional 233,505 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.71. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

