Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

