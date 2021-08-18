Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE LH traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.44. 357,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,337. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $170.05 and a 1 year high of $307.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.