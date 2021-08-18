La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

