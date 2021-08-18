Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 23.0% in July

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KUBTY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Nomura downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kubota presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

KUBTY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.37. 32,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,862. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.38. Kubota had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kubota will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

