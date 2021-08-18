Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 23.0% in July

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several brokerages have recently commented on KUBTY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Nomura downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kubota presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.
KUBTY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.37. 32,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,862. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65.
About Kubota
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
