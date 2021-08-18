Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 92.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 117,275.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 18.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

KRYS opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

