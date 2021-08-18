Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of 341.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 333.29 million. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Krispy Kreme updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Krispy Kreme stock traded down 0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 13.84. 47,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,144. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of 13.62 and a 12 month high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.67.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
