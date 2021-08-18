Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Truist

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price cut by Truist from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DNUT. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. CL King assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.67.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

DNUT stock opened at 14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of 13.62 and a 12 month high of 21.69.

In other news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 5,882,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.