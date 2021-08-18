Koninklijke Philips Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,817 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,047% compared to the average daily volume of 420 put options.

PHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG remained flat at $$44.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 47,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

