Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Down 44.2% in July

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,300 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 982,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.25. 947,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,772. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 197,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 409,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.