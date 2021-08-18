Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

