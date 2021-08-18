Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $74.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.