Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Down 23.0% in July

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KGFHY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 137,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,902. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2298 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGFHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

