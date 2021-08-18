Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Megan Paterson Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.62, for a total value of C$878,116.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$809,272.17.

KXS opened at C$178.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8,515.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$124.05 and a 52 week high of C$223.00.

A number of research firms have commented on KXS. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$205.91.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

