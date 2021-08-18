Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.590-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.90.

NYSE KEYS traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,139. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $168.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

