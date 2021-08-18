Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,563,000 after acquiring an additional 167,521 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after acquiring an additional 405,541 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,735,000 after acquiring an additional 337,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Shares of KEYS opened at $164.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.