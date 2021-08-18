KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Middleby in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MIDD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $177.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.75. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $196.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 21.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in The Middleby by 7.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

