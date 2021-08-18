Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. United Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON opened at $231.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.21 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

