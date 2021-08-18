Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 7,191 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 53.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 76,913 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 13.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 50.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.18. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.