Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $31.96

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.96, but opened at $32.96. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KROS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $735.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.61.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 7,895 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $378,723.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,987 shares of company stock worth $2,598,798 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after buying an additional 138,508 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.