Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.49

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 4182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.18.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.