Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:KMR traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 430 ($5.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 433.49. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 201 ($2.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 466 ($6.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £471.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.