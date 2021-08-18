Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:KMR traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 430 ($5.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 433.49. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 201 ($2.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 466 ($6.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £471.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
