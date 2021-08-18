Kendall Capital Management Purchases Shares of 7,625 Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REYN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 67,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

REYN stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $34.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

