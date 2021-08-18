Kendall Capital Management Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,061,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 78.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. Analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

