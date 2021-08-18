Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

KELTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.54 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

KELTF opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets and sells its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

