Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.01. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 28,657 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,355,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

