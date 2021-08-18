KE (NYSE:BEKE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

BEKE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of KE stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion and a PE ratio of 51.97. KE has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KE will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KE by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,752,000 after acquiring an additional 602,372 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,060,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth about $7,943,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

