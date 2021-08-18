Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Bought by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 313,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,002,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $108,000.

NYSE KYN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

