Kava.io (KAVA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $189.48 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $522.02 million and approximately $189.48 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.41 or 0.00014176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.46 or 0.00321703 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.65 or 0.02361218 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 141,875,869 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

