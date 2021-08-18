Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Gap Up to $11.80

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $12.07. Kaltura shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 6,277 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

