Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Get Kaltura alerts:

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $11.18 on Monday. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.