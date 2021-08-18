Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 353,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.9 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kalera AS in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSLLF traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,086. Kalera AS has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.65.

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

