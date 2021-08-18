Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXIN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kaixin Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kaixin Auto by 569.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,461,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,424. Kaixin Auto has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

