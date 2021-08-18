Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 8,600 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,316.50 ($121.72).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 6,310 ($82.44) on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a market capitalization of £13.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,388.28.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

