Juggernaut (JGN) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $29.20 million and $1.28 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00057748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.67 or 0.00852118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00048224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00103788 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

