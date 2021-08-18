JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.72 during trading on Wednesday. 2,625,836 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.73.

