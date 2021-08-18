JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 56,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

JPEM opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $61.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91.

