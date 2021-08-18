JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $86.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $69.15 on Monday. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. United Bank raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $787,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 117,198 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

