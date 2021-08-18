John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Holdings Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $263,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.