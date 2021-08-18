JMP Securities Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $320.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $282.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.49.
Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $249.54. 23,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361,651. salesforce.com has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.34.
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,481 shares of company stock worth $140,220,692 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
