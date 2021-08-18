JMP Securities Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $320.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $282.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.49.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $249.54. 23,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361,651. salesforce.com has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,481 shares of company stock worth $140,220,692 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

