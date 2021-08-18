JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 409.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 104,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 83,727 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 54,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in JinkoSolar by 4.9% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 11.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.28. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

