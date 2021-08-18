JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE JKS traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.00. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $12,484,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

