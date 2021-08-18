Jill Foss Watson Sells 10,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total transaction of $5,575,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jill Foss Watson sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.98, for a total transaction of $8,219,700.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Jill Foss Watson sold 5,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.31, for a total transaction of $2,781,550.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 7,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,640.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total transaction of $4,724,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total transaction of $4,185,492.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total transaction of $4,560,300.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $575.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $580.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.74.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,213,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,792,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $17,847,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 365.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

