Jetcoin (JET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $997,365.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $774,408.74 and $997,365.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00057512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.21 or 0.00852036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00104566 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

