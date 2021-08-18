Jennifer B. Damico Sells 1,661 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $282.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $50.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,629,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 51,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 111.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after purchasing an additional 642,397 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

