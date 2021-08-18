JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,071,695.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.82. 2,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,355. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 2.50.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.